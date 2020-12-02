No Santa at Commons Park this year
Santa is seen in Commons Park in 2018.

 Sarah Weihert

The large Santa decoration in Commons Park failed to make an appearance this year. The Lake Mills City Council discussed the missing Santa at a meeting Dec. 1.

“Last January Santa came down in multiple pieces,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “We discussed throwing Santa away. We did leave the post up and have all the brackets. If people were interested in putting a Santa together we could put it up.”

Council Vice President Diann Fritsch said she received correspondence about the Santa, “I don’t think we should limit ourselves to a Santa. I think we should brainstorm on it,” she said.

“If organizations in the city would put a Santa together we would hang it,” Wilke said.

In 2014 the Santa was repainted.

“I think we should brainstorm because there were people who did not like the past Santa and were happy to see he wasn’t there this year,” Fritsch said.

Council President Mike Foster said, “It’s nice to put the Santa up there, it’s something to think about, do we use city money and time to build a denominational character?”

“I think we should start from point zero,” Fritsch said. “There are other things that could be put up there that would be pretty, but you are never going to please everybody.”

The painted Santa was made of plywood and the city added a steel frame to it in 2014. Santa had been with the city since about 1960, Wilke said.

