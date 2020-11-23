Letters to Santa accepted in Creek

JOHNSON CREEK – The magic is in the air, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. You might be wondering if Santa will be replying to letters this year. If you have kids or grandkids in the area, you’ll be pleased to know that Santa has left a very special mailbox with The View at Johnson Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, 1 Hartwig Dr., Johnson Creek. The mailbox is located by the front door on the outside of the building. Santa has also appointed all of the residents and staff with The View at Johnson Creek as official “Letter to Santa” elves! This means that any letter sent to Santa with a return name and address dropped off in this special mailbox will get a return letter from Santa!
The Letters to Santa program kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 am – with Christmas in the Village events. Swing by The View at Johnson Creek between 10 a.m. and noon. Stay in the car and drive through to drop a letter to Santa’s special mailbox. Enjoy a hot coco and treat! Even when the kickoff event closes at noon, Santa’s mailbox will continue to collect letters for Santa through December 10 – after that Santa will be loading up his sleigh for Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.