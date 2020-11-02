The Lake Mills High School Chapter of National Honor Society announces the following new members for the 2020-21 school year: Ava Belling, Kaitlin Borchert, Katrina Breaker, Josephina Cefalu, Angelina Dressel, Molly Fitzgibbon, Kiersten Gonzalez, Gabriele Hack, Carolyn Hanrahan, Kaitlyn Hanson, Jadyn Haseleu, Kaia Heimstreet, Olivia Karlen, Katelyn Kitsembel, Lukas Kleinfeldt, Gabrielle Mahr, Holden Mock, Mathew Nelson, Charles Schuenke, Ava Stelter, Chloe Thompson, Kaitlyn Twesme, Vanessa Vargas, Shannon Waters, Max Wierenga, Kayla Will, Sydney Williams and Emma Zimmermann.

Current members include: President; Hannah Link; Vice President; Madeline Patton; Secretary Lauren Winslow; Treasurer Everett Karlen and Public Relations Kurtis Nelson

