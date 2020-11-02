The Lake Mills High School Chapter of National Honor Society announces the following new members for the 2020-21 school year: Ava Belling, Kaitlin Borchert, Katrina Breaker, Josephina Cefalu, Angelina Dressel, Molly Fitzgibbon, Kiersten Gonzalez, Gabriele Hack, Carolyn Hanrahan, Kaitlyn Hanson, Jadyn Haseleu, Kaia Heimstreet, Olivia Karlen, Katelyn Kitsembel, Lukas Kleinfeldt, Gabrielle Mahr, Holden Mock, Mathew Nelson, Charles Schuenke, Ava Stelter, Chloe Thompson, Kaitlyn Twesme, Vanessa Vargas, Shannon Waters, Max Wierenga, Kayla Will, Sydney Williams and Emma Zimmermann.
Current members include: President; Hannah Link; Vice President; Madeline Patton; Secretary Lauren Winslow; Treasurer Everett Karlen and Public Relations Kurtis Nelson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.