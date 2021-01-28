Hale to be featured in Kenosha photography exhibit

KENOSHA – The Anderson Arts Center will feature the work of Lake Mills photographer Jim Hale, along with eight additional solo exhibitions featuring a variety of work by Wisconsin artists, opening Sunday, Feb. 7 and running through Sunday, March 21.
In its two main floor galleries, the Arts Center will highlight the work of two Wisconsin photographers. Hale is a landscape photographer who works within the tradition of large format cameras and film-based photography to capture areas where nature and human activity intersect. His photos allow the viewer to have a deeper visual understanding of the landscape.
“There are compelling reasons for any serious landscape photographer to work hard. Our subject matter is rapidly vanishing,” said Hale. “In the end, our creative work will, in my opinion, be documentation for a natural world that slipped away and will not return for a very long time.”
Hale is an active member of the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills.
In the East Gallery, Whitewater photographer Jeff McDonald will showcase his black and white landscape work as well as color architectural photos from his 2019 “Weekend in Chicago” project.
Five upstairs galleries will highlight the winners from the League of Milwaukee Artists exhibition last February.
Along with the solo exhibitions, the Area Artist Group and the Resident Artists of the Kemper Center’s Lakefront Art Studios will open their group shows.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no opening reception or refreshments. Masks are required in the Arts Center and capacity is limited to ten people. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
