The Lake Mills Area School District has selected J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. as their construction manager to assist in planning a potential third phase of the district’s long-range Facilities Master Plan.
Findorff was hired after a two-step competitive process for construction management services where seven interested firms submitted their qualifications to the district. The Board interviewed two firms as finalists before the school board unanimously selected Findorff. Findorff’s expertise in the Southcentral Wisconsin K-12 construction market, experience in pre-construction planning, strong relationships in the subcontractor community and nearly a dozen local staff were important factors in the selection.
With the help of Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) for architectural services and MD Roffers for updated enrollment projections, the district continues to study community growth and the impact short- and long-term enrollment growth has on district facilities. During the planning process, Findorff will use their knowledge from K-12 construction experience in surrounding districts to provide cost estimating services, constructability reviews and strategic guidance on facility options for the district. Should the district move forward with construction, Findorff would continue as the construction manager, focused on quality construction, sustainability and local involvement.
Findorff is one of the Midwest’s leading builders, with offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau. The builder has been in operation for over 130 years, serving clients across multiple markets. Findorff has a focus on engaging the local community and providing mentoring opportunities to small businesses and students.
“We’re delighted to be working with Findorff as the district continues to explore our long-term facility needs,” said Tonya Olson, Lake Mills superintendent. “Listening to our stakeholders as the process moves forward, specifically staff and community members, is critically important as we envision the future of our district and school facilities.”
The district says they will continue to keep the community informed and engaged as the long-range master facilities planning process unfolds in the coming months.
