The late James Brey, a true community leader, had the Rotary Park shelter named for him Saturday at the park. Community members, Brey’s family and members of the Rotary Club gathered for the dedication.
Brey, the founder of Aztalan Engineering and a mechanical engineer, was instrumental in getting the shelter built at Rotary Park. He was an active member of the club during his lifetime. He passed away earlier this year.
“We are here today to dedicate the shelter to Jim Brey, who was very instrumental in getting this project up and running and seeing it through,” said Mick Selck, Lake Mills Rotary Club president.
“He was an amazing guy. We played cards up in my garage one time and some of the stories he was telling, his service to our country was amazing and just to sit in a room with a guy who has been through what he has and listen to his stories, is just so impressive.”
“If you want something done ask a busy person,” commented Boyd Forest of Brey’s work ethic.
He said that was the case with Brey, who could get anything done. His wife Jean was also a big help to Rotary in Brey’s day.
The shelter came about when a need for bathrooms arose at the park.
“We started meeting in his office,” said Ken Stetson, Rotary member. “He wanted something that was going to stay awhile. He designed this to withstand everything including a hurricane.”
Stetson said every board on the underside of the pavilion roof is painted with three coats of varnish.
Selck thanked Brey’s daughters who were in attendance saying sometimes when people give so much to their community family time may be sacrificed. The family said they were usually included in his community work.
Russ Christianson was instrumental in getting the new sign put up last week. He was a friend of Brey’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.