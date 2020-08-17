The Lake Mills Area School District could be asked to start the year virtually after all.
In a letter to parents Monday afternoon Dr. Tonya Olson, district administrator wrote, the positivity rate in Jefferson County has reached 9.1%.
"This means we may be asked to shift to a virtual start to the school year," Olson wrote.
The school board will be discussing this possibility at a special board meeting on Wednesday. An agenda for the meeting has not been posted yet to the district website.
"We are monitoring the data points closely and are in regular contact with the Jefferson County Health Department. We realize that this is not ideal, but fortunately, we have been planning for in-person and virtual instruction all along," Olson continued.
The Jefferson County Health Department last week released a Reopening Jefferson County Schools plan, which is reflected in the district's reopening plan. The plan includes metrics for when the district would shift to virtual learning. The plan states: “The Lake Mills Area School District will shift entirely to virtual learning if the positivity rate in the Jefferson County reaches or exceeds 8%, or if percent of infections through Community Spread (positively confirmed infections with an unknown source) reaches or exceeds 60%.”
