7/31/20
Assist EMS S. Main Street
Warning improperly attached plates, underage possession of tobacco product x 2, K9 Truman Narcotics Owen Street/E. Lake Street
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street
911 Hang-up Mulberry Street
Warning no plates E. Madison Street/Fremont Street
Warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning fail to stop at stop sign, defective brake light E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street
Warning speeding N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
8/1/20
911 Hang Up College Street
15-day correction expired registration, proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/Maple Court
Boat launch fee violation Veterans Lane
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road
911 hang-up Woodland Drive
Warning speeding W. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive
Citation operating without valid license W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation failure to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/W Lake Street
8/2/20
Citation speeding N. Main Street/E. Pine Street
Battery/domestic abuse Tamarack Drive
Assist EMS W. Pine Street
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road
Hit and run Mulberry Street
Warning expired registration, operating after revocation (3), K9 Truman Narcotics W. Grant Street
Warning tint, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89
8/3/20
Warning tint S. Main/Veterans Lane
Citation operating after suspension CTHV/89
Keep the Peace Gladstone Way
Sick animal Forest View Court
8/5/20
Damage to Vehicle S. Main Street
Citation non registration W. Prospect Street & Ray Street
Check Welfare Crestview Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.