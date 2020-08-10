7/31/20

Assist EMS S. Main Street

Warning improperly attached plates, underage possession of tobacco product x 2, K9 Truman Narcotics Owen Street/E. Lake Street

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street

911 Hang-up Mulberry Street

Warning no plates E. Madison Street/Fremont Street

Warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning fail to stop at stop sign, defective brake light E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street

Warning speeding N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street

8/1/20

911 Hang Up College Street

15-day correction expired registration, proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/Maple Court

Boat launch fee violation Veterans Lane

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road

911 hang-up Woodland Drive

Warning speeding W. Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive

Citation operating without valid license W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation failure to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/W Lake Street

8/2/20

Citation speeding N. Main Street/E. Pine Street

Battery/domestic abuse Tamarack Drive

Assist EMS W. Pine Street

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road

Hit and run Mulberry Street

Warning expired registration, operating after revocation (3), K9 Truman Narcotics W. Grant Street

Warning tint, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89

8/3/20

Warning tint S. Main/Veterans Lane

Citation operating after suspension CTHV/89

Keep the Peace Gladstone Way

Sick animal Forest View Court

8/5/20

Damage to Vehicle S. Main Street

Citation non registration W. Prospect Street & Ray Street

Check Welfare Crestview Drive

