The Lake Mills City Council met Dec. 1 and approved an ordinance to remove the minimum size requirement for planned developments in the city.
The ordinance removed the five acre minimum and replaced it with a half-acre minimum for planned developments.
“It merely removes the minimum site size requirement,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “Without this amendment you have a PPD overlay that is unusable in the City of Lake Mills. The application is going to be beneficial to interested developers and the city.”
“The redevelopment area in the downtown is limited by size,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “This will really be beneficial to some of the projects we will have.”
The city council and the plan commission still have the final say over any development that goes on in the city.
“There is a very robust process for using the planned development district,” said Dustin Wolff, city planner.
The ordinance was moved to the third reading and approved by the council.
“I think this will be a good tool for the city council going forward,” commented Mike Foster, council president.
The council approved the rate increase with John’s Disposal for 2021 of $15.39. The service level to residents will be upgraded to recycling pick-up every week rather than every other week. Because there was no increase to the rates in 2020 there will be a deficit in the 2020 Garbage and Recycling fund of about $30,000. Currently users are paying $12.65 per month.
In other business the council:
— Approved raising Sandy Beach boat lift season rental, Sandy Beach Boat fence parking, Winter boat lift storage fees and Wallace Park Shelter rental fees.
— Approved the Sandy Beach Boat launch amenities options.
— Approved the grave open and close contract for Rock Lake Cemetery with Meitners Land Services LLC.
— Approved the joint powers agreement with Jefferson County Emergency Services.
— Approved a list of capital items to be transferred to 2021.
— Approved an updated fee schedule for Rock Lake Cemetery 2021.
