The Lake Mills City Council approved the reconstruction of Mud Lake Road at a council meeting April 21, awarding the bid for $1,031,522.50 to Forest Landscaping and Construction of Lake Mills.
“This is to do all the work involved in the TID,” Foster asked.
“We amended TID No. 5, to add the Tyranena Point subdivision, the major project we’ve been discussing since last November when we took the annexation of the Untz parcel,” Wilke said.
The city will be doing a full reconstruction on Mud Lake Road and a small portion of Topel St. replacing sanitary sewer, water, storm water, pavement and sidewalk on one side.
“The original estimate for the project was 1,540,000, of which the developer was going to pay about $530,000 and our share would have been a little over $1 million.”
The bids were about $500,000 lower than the original estimate. The city’s share will be about $800,000 and the developer’s share will be about $400,000.
“It’s a very good bid and we recommend approval contingent on the developer’s agreement being signed,” Wilke said. “I’m not going to sign this until that final piece is in place.”
The developer won’t be developing the whole site during the first phase. Wilke said 13 homes will be built in the first phase, followed by a second and third phase.
“The road will be a standard city street,” Wilke said. “There will be a lot of changes in the look of Mud Lake Road.”
Mike Foster was elected the new Lake Mills City Council president. Diann Fritsch is the new vice president.
The council voted to appoint sitting Municipal Court Judge Vincent Guerrero who was left off the ballot of the Spring election.
“The position is a joint one, so he files with the county clerk. He doesn’t file locally so Misty wouldn’t know,” said City Manager Steve Wilke.
He said the Town of Lake Mills will most likely also appoint Guerrero.
“We both have to agree,” Wilke said. “He was the only one who filed for the election and that was the indication I was getting from them (the Town of Lake Mills). I am anticipating they will do the same thing when they hold their meeting.”
The council approved a contract with Payne and Dolan Inc. for $349,258.50 for the milling, pulverization and asphaltic concert paving.
“This is your annual street maintenance contract for asphalt paving in general,” said Duane Vandermause, Assistant Director of Public Works. “This project not only serves the maintenance program but also various other utilities and departments in the city.”
They also approved a bid for the concrete curb and gutter and sidewalk maintenance with JB Johnson Bros., LLC for $147,290.
In other business the council:
— Approved authorizing general obligation bonds for street improvement projects not to exceed $1,100,000.
— Approved authorizing general obligation bonds for parks and public grounds projects not to exceed $310,000.
— Approved authorizing general obligation bonds not to exceed $445,000 for a fire engine and other fire equipment.
— Approved authorizing general obligation bonds not to exceed $870,000 for community development projects in Tax Incremental Districts.
— Approved a resolution directing publication of notice to electors relating to bond issues.
— Approved a resolution authorizing and establishing parameters for sale of not more $2,725,000 general obligation corporate purpose bonds.
— Approved the public depositories and official newspaper.
— Heard the second reading of an ordinance for amending alcohol beverage licenses and permits. The ordinance would give the city clerk the authority to issue operator’s licenses.
“This would give me the opportunity to issue it if there are no issues,” said Misty Quest, city clerk. “If it looks like there is something in question I would consult with Dan and we would put them on the agenda.”
Quest said most people are paying for a provisional license because of the length of time it takes for a license to be granted.
“I do like the idea that it can streamline the process,” Foster said.
“When we get the tavern operator’s licenses it gives me a feeling of who we’ve got working in town,” said Diann Fritsch.
“This gives me a small idea of who we’ve got working in the city,” said Doug Fritsch.
An amendment on the ordinance was voted down by the council.
