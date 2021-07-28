A Madison mom, who works in Lake Mills, has written a new children’s book. Jill Woodward, a registered dietitian working for Treo Wellness, 101 Church St., a division of Johnson Health Tech, has written the book to encourage picky eaters. “Little Digger’s Big Garden” is a story about a truck who is worried about trying new foods. He loves to dig in the dirt and work in the garden, but when faced with taking a bite of a radish, he is nervous about how it will taste. With support from his friends, Tractor and Fire Truck, Little Digger finds the confidence to give it a try.
Woodward, mother of two children under five, chased her dream of writing a children’s book in 2020 during a four-month furlough.
“2020 was an unexpected halt that pushed me in a direction I didn’t know I needed,” Woodward said. “It {the pandemic} highlighted how little control we really have, and writing became a creative outlet I could influence and direct.”
She shared it not only served as a means for self-expression, but it also improved her mental health. “Feeling like I was able to meaningfully contribute through the work I was doing gave me an additional sense of purpose during this tough time.”
There are a few messages in the story, but the main idea is encouragement for picky eaters. There are many reasons children are picky eaters. It is a normal, and universal, phenomenon. What starts as an expression of independence can lead to lifelong food preferences and aversions. New studies show picky eating can stick with kids for a lifetime. The habits they form from ages 4 – 9 may in fact determine how they experience foods into adulthood.
“Little Digger’s Big Garden,” for ages 3-9, was created to help families who feel unsure about how to support their picky eaters. Without labels or expectations around foods, Little Digger describes flavors and texture as he takes his first bites. While some characters like it, others do not, and the message to give it a second chance rings through to the end.
The story is full of other subtle messages of friendship, teamwork, and the sensory activities of gardening. Woodward made up the story after her own humbling experiences with her oldest child’s picky eating.
“I knew it was more than typical picky eating when he was around 15 months,” she shares. She sought out support from an occupational therapist who provided therapeutic play ideas that were a game changer.
“Many times, food aversions are related to sensory processing disorder,” Woodward says. “Textures, smells, flavors, and more can cause larger physical reactions in kids beyond the normal expression of independence”.
Woodward says, if you notice your child’s diet is limited to 1-2 food groups, has extreme distress around eating, has extreme physical reactions like gagging or vomiting, is specific about brand, or has trouble chewing or swallowing, seek help from a professional. Look for a Registered Dietitian, Occupational Therapist, or start by asking your pediatrician.
“I wrote this story to help my son find confidence when learning to try new foods,” says Woodward. She hopes the book will serve as a window for kids to observe how trying new things can be. She hopes it will be used to support creative conversation around teamwork, friendship, and trying new things. Its mission is to promote trying new foods with no expectations. “Creating a pressure-free environment around new foods did wonders for my son.” She used this book to start conversations with her son at mealtimes that supported his curiosity around new foods. “If nothing else, it’s a fun book about trucks my son will love forever!”
Woodward is launching a preorder campaign on Kickstarter that will run from Aug. 17th through Sept. 14. The funds raised during this campaign will support the bulk print-run of her debut children’s book. Those who support her by preordering a signed copy of her book will also enjoy special pricing and packages – exclusive to Kickstarter.
If all goes as planned, she will send her files to the printer and will ship the first-edition books to her supporters in late fall/early winter 2021.
Woodward looks forward to putting smiles on children’s faces as they read along with” Little Digger’s Big Garden.” She also hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams and to believe in themselves. To learn more about Little Digger’s Big Garden or to support her brining this book to market, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/littlediggersgarden/little-diggers-big-garden