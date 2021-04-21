Dear Editor,
The Lake Mills FFA Alumni would like to sincerely thank all those who attended the Lake Mills FFA Alumni 9 Pin Tap Bowling Fundraiser, your support and enthusiasm for the Lake Mills FFA and Agricultural Education is felt throughout the FFA, community and beyond!
We raised over $4,000 to be used for scholarships and other activities of Lake Mills FFA Students.
Thank you to the sponsors for your generous donations. Thank you for helping make this event such a success. We really appreciate your support!
Tracy Brandel
Lake Mills
