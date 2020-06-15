“Why here? Why bring this protest to Lake Mills when there are already so many happening nearby,” asked Gracelyn Smith, organizer of the protest that occurred Saturday at Commons Park. “For many of us white people in Lake Mills who rarely interact with black, indigenous or people of color and don’t experience diversity in our schools and workplaces we don’t see racism. Many of us can’t even admit that racism exists in our small town.”
Lake Mills has a minority population of about 10%, according to the United States Census Bureau, and for that 10% of the population racism does exist in Lake Mills and all over the United States, Smith said.
That racism caused a peaceful gathering at the park with speakers including Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck and School Board Vice President Rachael Davies who both spoke out in support of peaceful protests happening around the country after the death of George Floyd May 25.
“The anger and hurt fueled a fire that swept the planet,” Selck said.
“We never had to worry about what would happen to us because of our skin tone,” Davies said of growing up in Lake Mills.
Jennifer Meta Oaks quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”
Racism is defined as prejudice, discrimination or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.
Smith said the institutional racism that existed in the United States during slavery and segregation is ongoing today.
“In 1865 the Civil War ended. In 1948 segregation was outlawed. In the late1960s activists, civil rights leaders and pastors, among Martin Luther King Jr. began to meet and plan peaceful protests across the country protesting racial discrimination and segregation. On April 4, 1968 the King assassination riots began on the day Martin Luther King was assassinated.”
Seven days after the riots began President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law.
“It has now been 18 days since the murder of George Floyd. It has been 18 days since our people began protesting and rioting in the streets and in 18 days our government still has neglected to pass meaningful legislation for the Black Lives Matter movement,” Smith exclaimed.
Smith encouraged conversations like those happening in Lake Mills with the whole family including children.
“We need to start having these conversations because that’s the only way things are going to change.”
The protest brought out people from all over the community holding up signs in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Rachael Davies, a member of the Lake Mills Board of Education and a parent spoke about growing up in Lake Mills and how important these conversations are here.
“So much has already been said. The words have been written and spoke from generation after generation after generation, but still too few are listening. We haven’t heard the words. We haven’t internalized the words. We haven’t incorporated them into our lives, put ourselves in the shoes of others and asked what role we played and how we would act in those circumstances,” she said.
“I’m from here. I grew up out in the country in Aztalan,” Davies said. “I went to school here my entire childhood. I graduated from Lake Mills High School. I moved away to Madison, went to UW and then moved to Chicago to teach high school.”
She then moved to Washington D.C. and taught there before going into education research and eventually coming back to Lake Mills with her family.
“My parents never had to have a conversation with me about what I can and cannot do because of the tone of my skin.”
She says she never worried she would be stopped by police and questioned about what she is doing just because of the color of her skin.
“I’ve never had to worry about looking suspicious,” she said. “I thought about all the young people whose lives who have been cut short.”
Last week when the protest was announced via a Facebook post many members of the community responded with harsh words.
“There are those in our community who openly and blatantly and unabashedly, continue to respond to the injustices and the inequities in our society with ‘what about isms’ or turning the conversation into us versus them or black versus blue.”
The American experience is not the same for everyone.
“There are still many in our community who can’t walk in other people’s shoes.”
People have to say something and do something until change happens.
“We must ask how we can ensure everyone on our community lives under the same perception and social norms and without prejudice and bias and can expect to be seen and heard and treated just as everyone else.”
For Lake Mills’ police chief, the events in Minneapolis have been difficult to watch.
“The murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department shocked the world,” he said and raised issues of race relations and use of force by police.
Selck didn’t wait to address the issue he posted his thoughts to Facebook about Floyd’s death shortly after protests began across the country.
Selck, who believes in transparency in the police force shared with the community how the Lake Mills Police Department operates. He mentioned few women and minorities apply to be a Lake Mills Police officer, but the application does not ask for race or gender.
“We do have a bias in policing policy,” he said the document has been in place since 2004 and has been revised three times most recently in 2004.
Lake Mills Police have building cameras, body cameras and squad car cameras, which have been in place for about 11 years.
“Any law enforcement agency that has concerns about getting cameras I will say this, if you are doing everything right it should not matter,” he said. “Cameras protect good cops.”
Selck mentioned that all of the members of the Lake Mills Police Department who were on hand for the protest volunteered their time on Saturday.
He said every time there is use of force there is supervisor review and a review by the instructor that teaches the use of force.
“The State of Wisconsin has created a use of force tracking system so that when an agency uses force it can now be tracked,” previously the state has not kept track of use of force statistics.
As far as use of force Selck said, “Not shooting is a trained technique. Getting in your squad car and backing away is a trained technique. Not using your taser is a trained technique. We teach how to use and not to use force.”
Selck said chokeholds have never been taught while he has been a police officer.
“The knee on the neck we saw in Minneapolis is not a trained technique. It was deplorable.”
He also explained excited delirium, which is a syndrome that presents with agitation, sweating and violence when people are under the influence of drugs.
“Their body can begin to shut down, sometimes resulting in death.”
Police have been trained to recognize this issue and get people help. Police are also trained to recognize positional asphyxia which occurs when someone’s position prevents the person from breathing adequately.
“It can be hard for a suspect to catch their breath especially if there are drugs involved or underlying health issues.”
Police are trained to move people who are handcuffed into a recovery position.
“In the old days it was your hands, your club or your gun. We now have more intermediate options to reduce the likelihood an officer would have to escalate to a gun.”
Those options include tasers and pepper spray, among others.
Selck hopes in the future a technology will be created to incapacitate a person to eliminate the use of guns entirely.
Since becoming a police officer in 1991, Selck said he’s never had to use more physical force than hands on.
“I’ve never punched anyone, I’ve never tasered anyone, I’ve never pepper sprayed anyone and I’ve never shot anyone,” Selck said.
Good cops try to resolve issues verbally and if they have to use force will offer medical attention immediately.
After his call to action in the last several weeks online and in this newspaper, Selck has meetings set up with community members.
“Systemic change does not fall just on the police department. We all have to do better every day with small kindnesses, every day with inclusivity, every day with respect and every day with responsible social media use.”
The police department is striving to be better, he said.
“I’m thankful here in Lake Mills we’ve built a level of trust and professionalism in our community and we can partner for positive, effective, long-lasting results.”
Law enforcement has been judged too.
“It hurts for those of us in law enforcement to be lumped into this one group,” Selck said. “To be judged by our worst members. To have an officer attacked and murdered for someone else’s actions. No police officer supports what happened to George Floyd. We are outraged as well, but ostracizing all police is wrong. It is biased and discriminatory. Every police officer that you meet has chosen a career filed that at any hour of any day could be their last.”
Other speakers included Jennifer Mata Oakes who read a letter written by Dr. Martin Luther King while he sat in the Birmingham Jail in the 1960s. Hunter Davies performed “Imagine” for the crowd of about 400. Michelle Quednow discussed growing up in Lake Mills and her effort to change perceptions here with the Facebook group “Lake Mills Citizens’ Coalition of Racial Justice,” among other tactics. Alais Fortier-Meyer and McClain Mahone also spoke.
The writers of the Declaration of Independence said this; “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
