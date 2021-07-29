Lake Mills native Justin Brock a police officer with the City of Whitewater has been promoted to detective.
The promotion was made official at the Whitewater Police and Fire Commission July 27. His promotion will go into effect July 31.
"Justin is a dedicated public servant, has an inquisitive mind and is a true team-player," said Whitewater Police Chief Raap in a Facebook post. "He possesses the hard-work ethic and leadership experience; in part by way of his former role in our country’s military; to take on this position within our police department. He will undoubtedly continue to provide excellent service to our community at his elevated rank."