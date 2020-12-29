A 38-year-old Lake Mills man is facing over 25 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines after a seventh operating while intoxicated charge for evading police Christmas Eve after a domestic incident at his home in Lake Mills.
Bruce J. Janssen has been charged with nine counts including felony fleeing or eluding an officer, 7th OWI, resisting an officer, battery or threats to a law enforcement officer and three misdemeanor battery and domestic abuse charges, criminal damage to property and operating while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police were called to a residence on North Main Street Dec. 24 at 8:55 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Police were notified by the victim during a 911 call, Janssen was in a Ford F-150 with a defective headlamp and could have a gun.
While driving to the residence Lake Mills police observed Janssen’s vehicle driving near North Main and Oak streets. Police saw the vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of North Main and Madison streets and turn aggressively onto Madison Street. Janssen’s vehicle accelerated to about 65 miles per hour when police attempted to pull him over. The vehicle slowed down near the intersection of Madison and Pine streets but did not stop. Janssen continued driving and headed back to the Main Street residence where the domestic incident was reported.
The driver, Janssen, exited the vehicle and started toward the house where a female subject was observed near the front door. He was ordered back to his vehicle, but he did not comply. A Lake Mills Police officer drew his weapon, believing the female was in danger, because it was believed Janssen had a gun. Janssen yelled, “shoot me, shoot me.” The officer switched to a taser. Another officer arrived with K9 Truman, who was not able to apprehend Janssen. Both officers attempted to restrain Janssen, who thrashed around on the ground. He was eventually tased. He threatened officers saying, “I’m going to beat your brains in,” and said, “I love this expletive.” He was tased again and officers were able to put Janssen in handcuffs.
Police could smell intoxicants on Janssen, but he refused field sobriety tests. They also observed track marks on his right and left arms.
Four Fireball bottles were found in Janssen’s vehicle as well as a tourniquet, needle cap and glass vial of epinephrine.
Police obtained an OWI search warrant for Janssen’s blood. On the way to Fort HealthCare Janssen continuously banged his head against the plexiglass divider and the squad window and yelled saying he was “going to freak out.” Officers saw later the plexiglass was cracked. He was placed in a restraint chair for his blood draw. The results are pending.
According to the complaint, the victim said Janssen came home earlier in the day and passed out. When the victim went to ask him for help with Christmas stuff he pushed her off the bed and slapped her in the face. He continued to push her and pull her hair and at one point slammed her head into the wall. Janssen allegedly pushed the victim’s face into a door as their children watched. He then punched a hole in the drywall at the home.
During a 911 call the victim stated Janssen is an alcoholic and she didn’t know if he used drugs.
The victim said he threatened to get his gun and kill himself.
Janssen has previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2003, two times in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2014.
Janssen made an initial appearance in court from the Jefferson County Jail, Tuesday and was released on a $500 cash bond and ordered not to commit any acts of violence, must not have contact with the victim or have presence at the residence, consume alcohol, cannot be in bars or liquors stores and may not ingest or possess controlled substances without a valid prescription, not possess drug paraphernalia have no possession of firearms and is ordered not to operate a vehicle without a valid license.
Janssen was ordered to comply with alcohol monitoring and pay any associated fees.
A status conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 11.
