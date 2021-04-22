The electors in the Town of Lake Mills approved the purchase of the land for the Cambridge Fire Station and the addition and remodel of the station at the annual meeting April 20. During the regular town board meeting the Lake Mills Town Board affirmed the electorate’s yes vote to support the referendum.
“The hours and hours of training they have is incredible and we expect there to be a quick response time,” said Dave Schroeder, supervisor. “Unfortunately, Friday morning in front of our house, we had a pickup truck leave the road go end over end and roll. We live in the Cambridge Fire District; it was about 15 minutes and they were there, and these guys just sprung into action. Their training shines through. The Lake Mills Fire Department does the same thing.”
He went on to say he believes the expansion is needed to attract and retain high quality employees.
“I think there is a need to expand the fire station. It is cramped and to be able to attract good people they have to be happy and proud of where they work,” he said. “We as commissioners have worked on this plan for over five years and have refined it down to where there are no extras,” he said. “We are hoping this would be a building for 50 years.”
If the project went forward, about 25 percent of the $6.5 million cost, or about $1.67 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent, or $3.18 million, would be funded by Oakland. About 20 percent, or about $1.3 million would come from Christiana; 3.5 percent, or about $317,000 from the Town of Lake Mills; and 2.5 percent, or about $162,500, from Rockdale.
The Town of Oakland had indicated they will not take a vote in light of the failed advisory referendum.
The electors also approved the town’s 2021 budget. The total revenues and expenditures for 2021 are budgeted to be $1,106,491.
The townships main expenditures include public safety at $333,525, public works $366,435 and debt payment $150,000.
