The first known Christmas celebration in Lake Mills predates the founding of the town, village or city of Lake Mills.
According to the book “People Their Places & Things” by Dr. Roland Liebenow, Elisha Keyes, son of Lake Mills founder Joseph Keyes, made observations about the family’s first Christmas in Lake Mills in 1837. Keyes, of Vermont, first came to the area to explore in 1836.
Elisha Keyes wrote, “No stockings hung by the fireplace; no presents given, and none were expected.”
The family had been able to move into a log cabin before the holiday.
“All unnecessary work was suspended.”
Given that the family were not skilled hunters their Christmas feast didn’t feature any meat. The highlight was an apple pie made from dried apples.
Most of the early settlers of Jefferson County were from the New England area, where Pilgrim traditions may have still been in place. Pilgrim’s did not celebrate Christmas and Easter.
Religious celebrations of the time likely included circuit clergy preaching from home to home. No religious buildings were erected in Lake Mills until the late 1840s. It’s noted the Lake Mills Moravians celebrated a Christmas celebration in the Congregational Church building in 1856.
The Joeckel family had the tradition of putting up a Christmas cedar tree that was decorated and lit by candles, the first known in Lake Mills.
When the Moravian Church building was completed on Fremont Street in 1858 a decorated tree appeared at the church.
During the Civil War the women of the Ladies Aid prepared a Christmas dinner for the soldiers stationed at Camp Randall in Madison.
In the 1870s secular Christmas traditions were born including turkey shoots at the ballpark.
By 1879 the Lake Mills Spike newspaper reported a special concert would be held at the Baptist Hall and the Moravian Church would have a Christmas tree, “loaded with gifts for young and old.”
By the 1900s Christmas cards were introduced and Christmas trees were common. During the Great Depression the Legion Auxiliary was making up Christmas baskets for local needy families and the Chamber of Commerce held toy collections to be distributed to less fortunate children.
Several area stores began to promote their own “Toyland” for children including C.S. Heimstreet’s Drug Store, Forschler’s Ben Franklin Store and the Gamble Store.
Christmas dances and holiday entertainment were also popular.
The first use of outdoor Christmas lights was noted in the 1920s when a community Christmas tree was placed and decorated by the city in the downtown area. The Light and Water Department put up the first strings of colored lights along downtown streets in 1927.
In 1926 the Leader commended the Arcade Restaurant for installing Christmas lights over its entrance.
The Light & Water Department promoted a lighting display contest for homeowners and that contest was promoted by the Chamber of Commerce as late as 1991.
