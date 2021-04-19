Those looking to support community organizations and enjoy a glass of wine at the same time can do just that at the Tyranena Ladies Club Tisket a Tasket basket sale May 4 from 4:30- 7 p.m.
The Tyranena Ladies Club has served the Lake Mills community since 1982. The group consists of ladies who donate their time to local causes that serve the community.
Due to COVID-19 the club hasn’t had any fundraisers in a year, which has impacted the organization’s ability to serve the community.
The basket sale will be the group’s first opportunity to raise funds.
“This fundraising event is a great opportunity to purchase gift baskets of all types, enjoy a glass of wine and meet the Tyranena Ladies Club members,” said Terri Benisch, vice president.
