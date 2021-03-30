3/18/2021

Warning Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Check welfare O'Neil Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Assist EMS Fremont Street

Accident W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy College Street

3/19/2021

Vehicle Lock Out S C.P. Avenue

911 Hang up Mulberry Street

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy 89/ I-94

Criminal Complaint: Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Operating After Revocation, Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, K-9Truman Narcotics, Warrant Arrest W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Non Red Brake Light S. Main Street/Milton Street

Assist EMS Veterans Lane

Assist EMS N Brewster Drive

Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Light W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding N. Main/Prospect Street

3/20/2021

Mutual Aid Madison Police Department Elm Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line W. Lake Street/Main Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

3/20/2021 Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, 15-Day Correction Fail to Notify DMV of Address Change W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Bicycle Running Red Light, Citation Failure to Stop for Law Enforcement Hwy 89/V

3/21/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Assist EMS S Main Street

Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Unzhaven Lane

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Fail To Maintain Exhaust S. Main Street/Untzhaven Road

Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Operating With Prohibited Alcohol Concentration (1st), Warning Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V (West)

3/22/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Vehicle lock out W Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Main & Phillips

Citation Failure to Yield Right Away Mulberry/Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lock Out Cherokee Path

All Other Theft of Tires, Vehicle Tow College Street

Warning Fail to Obey Sign, Improper Registration of Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning No Tail Lights S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

3/23/2021

Warning Defective Head Lamp N. Main Street/E. Pine Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Failure to Obey Sign, Citation Operate After Suspension Birch Street/E. Pine Street

Warning No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Water Street

911 Hang Up Keyes Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning No Headlights, No Plates, Warrant W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

3/24/2021

Vehicle Lock Out W. Lake Street

Theft Cherokee Path

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

 Vehicle lock out Owen Street

Warning Fail to Display Front Plate, Warrant W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating While Revoked W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Possession of Marijuana x2, Possession of Paraphernalia x2, Operating Without a Valid License S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Load comments