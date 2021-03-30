3/18/2021
Warning Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Check welfare O'Neil Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Grove Street
Assist EMS Fremont Street
Accident W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy College Street
3/19/2021
Vehicle Lock Out S C.P. Avenue
911 Hang up Mulberry Street
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy 89/ I-94
Criminal Complaint: Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Operating After Revocation, Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, K-9Truman Narcotics, Warrant Arrest W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Non Red Brake Light S. Main Street/Milton Street
Assist EMS Veterans Lane
Assist EMS N Brewster Drive
Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Light W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding N. Main/Prospect Street
3/20/2021
Mutual Aid Madison Police Department Elm Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line W. Lake Street/Main Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
3/20/2021 Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, 15-Day Correction Fail to Notify DMV of Address Change W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Bicycle Running Red Light, Citation Failure to Stop for Law Enforcement Hwy 89/V
3/21/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Assist EMS S Main Street
Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Unzhaven Lane
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Fail To Maintain Exhaust S. Main Street/Untzhaven Road
Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Operating With Prohibited Alcohol Concentration (1st), Warning Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V (West)
3/22/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Vehicle lock out W Madison Street
Warning Speeding S. Main & Phillips
Citation Failure to Yield Right Away Mulberry/Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lock Out Cherokee Path
All Other Theft of Tires, Vehicle Tow College Street
Warning Fail to Obey Sign, Improper Registration of Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning No Tail Lights S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
3/23/2021
Warning Defective Head Lamp N. Main Street/E. Pine Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Failure to Obey Sign, Citation Operate After Suspension Birch Street/E. Pine Street
Warning No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Water Street
911 Hang Up Keyes Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning No Headlights, No Plates, Warrant W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
3/24/2021
Vehicle Lock Out W. Lake Street
Theft Cherokee Path
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Vehicle lock out Owen Street
Warning Fail to Display Front Plate, Warrant W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating While Revoked W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Possession of Marijuana x2, Possession of Paraphernalia x2, Operating Without a Valid License S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
