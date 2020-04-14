Tim Matthies will resign as head coach of the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team after 22 seasons in the role, according to a news release Tuesday by Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns.
Matthies built a 377-144 record with the Warriors, including a state championship in the 2001 WIAA Division 3 tournament when the Warriors defeated Brillion, 59-46.
“His humble, ministry-minded, and hard-working nature along with his genuine love, care and concern for the physical and spiritual growth of each of the girls will be missed,” Jahns said. “We offer our congratulations and thanks to coach Matthies for so faithfully serving the girls basketball program here at Lakeside.”
Lakeside finished in first or second place each of the first eight years of the decade and won six Capitol North titles. The dominant run included a 35-game winning streak in the Capitol North from 2012-17.
Jahns said Matthies will continue as a math teacher at Lakeside and as a JV coach of the softball team.
