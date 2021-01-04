Dear Editor,
While State Representatives Cindi Duchow and Barbara Dittrich are stoking distrust in our state’s election process by looking for voter fraud that doesn’t exist, State Senator Chris Kapenga is suggesting new legislation that may make it even harder for Wisconsinites to vote.
These three state legislators are not the defenders of democracy they portray. Instead, they are defenders of the severely gerrymandered Wisconsin legislative districts that discount thousands of our votes in each state and congressional election. Since these carefully rigged maps were adopted by Republicans in 2011, they have consistently gained a majority of seats in the state legislature while winning less than 50% of the votes.
This helps explain the extreme partisanship we are all so tired of and the failure of the legislature to serve the people over their party. That has proven tragically true in this year of the pandemic where both their obstruction and inaction have cost lives. A party that has to cheat the voters in order to win doesn’t deserve our support.
There is hope for real change through the nonpartisan People’s Map Commission, currently holding public hearings in Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. Their task is to create legislative maps that reflect communities of interest, not based on voter data. This effort deserves all of our support as well as that of the legislature, which must enact new electoral maps in 2021.
There is strong bipartisan support from over 70% of voters for a nonpartisan maps process. And 75% of counties have passed referenda for a fair maps process. Yet only five out of the eighty-two Republican legislators have pledged support. We must let our Republican legislators know we will accept nothing less than a fair and transparent process for electoral maps. The integrity of our democracy depends on it.
Jane Speer
Delafield
