Dear Editor,

I go to work. I have to go to work. My boss lets me know what is expected. I listen to my boss-I don't always agree with her and sometimes we have a discussion about it. Sometimes we come to an agreement and sometimes we don't. I do my job. I do my job or I get fired.

The Governor called a Special Session in the Wisconsin Legislature, again. AGAIN Republicans basically said "no, we don't feel like listening and doing our job" and pulled the old "gavel in/gavel out". Good legislation that would help with the distress in Wisconsin went untouched-or even talked about.

Why are we spending tax dollars on people who don't show up, don't legislate and ignore the will of the people that vote? There is legislation sitting on Vos's desk, untouched. There is legislation sitting on McConnel's desk in DC, untouched.

I watched this weekend the Republicans who had plenty of time for boat rides, speeches and expensive dinner fundraisers but not enough time to actually go to work. Why are we paying them? I'd have been fired by now. Outrageous.

Vote Melissa Winker in the 38th.

Judy Schneck

Oconomowoc

