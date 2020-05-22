Lakeside Lutheran High School announces 35 students in the class of 2020 report over $684,076 in scholarship money for the 2020-21 school year from individuals, foundations, organizations and the schools they applied to attend. Of the 92 graduates, 84 have indicated plans to continue their education in the fall of 2020 through a four-year university or tech school; four plan to enter the military; and four will enter the workforce. Scholarships marked with an asterisk (*) indicate a renewable scholarship.
Madeline Abel, daughter of Christopher and Megan, Fort Atkinson: Martin Luther College Witness Scholarship $1,500*. She will attend Martin Luther College to study education.
Ashley Behnke, daughter of Peter and Laurie, Watertown: GCU 2020 Canyon Christian School Consort $4,000*, GCU 2020 Faculty Scholarship $4,500, GCU 2020 Priority Registration Award $800. She will attend Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, to study business management.
Emma Berg, daughter of Nathan and Jennifer, DeForest: Martin Luther College Messenger Scholarship $2,000*. She will attend Martin Luther College to study elementary and secondary vocal music.
Anna Bilitz, daughter of Ben and Sarah, Madison: Martin Luther College Messenger Scholarship $2,000*. She will attend Martin Luther College to study education.
Andrew Buelter, son of Mark and Jamie, Juneau: Wisconsin Lutheran College $500 travel scholarship. He plans to continue working with Northern Trails Meats.
Ryann Burger, daughter of Mark and Denice: Soaring Eagle Scholarship, UW LaCrosse, $2,000. She will attend UW LaCrosse to study therapeutic recreation.
Ella Collins, daughter of daughter of Clark and Tricia, Lake Mills: Pine Honors Presidential Scholarship, EIU, $12,000*. She will attend Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, to study political science, pursue a law degree and play D1 volleyball.
Kyle Doering, son of Matthew and Jill, Lake Mills: MLC Messenger Scholarship $2,000*, Lake Mills Rotary Club Scholarship $2,000, Lake Mills Light & Water Continuing Ed Scholarship $500. He will attend Martin Luther College to study elementary and social studies education.
Trevor Geerdts, son of Dan and Jen, Lake Mills: Gleason Presidential Scholarship, Ripon College, $32,000*, Trustee Scholarship, Carroll University, $21,000*, Fred Loock Scholarship, MSOE $22,000*, Destination MSOE Scholarship, MSOE $3,000*, Summer Programs Scholarship, MSOE $1,000*, Scout Scholarship, MSOE University, $1,000*. He will attend MSOE to study computer science with a specialization in artificial intelligence.
Matthew Gunst, son of Dennis and Nichole, Juneau: United Cooperative Scholarship $1,000, Patricia Hahn Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Siem Memorial Scholarship $2,000, University of Minnesota Collegiate Scholarship $30,000, John Klossner Memorial Scholarship $1,000, FFA Alumni Scholarship $500. He will attend the University of Minnesota to study agriculture communications.
Gilbert Haw, son of Steve and Heidi, Marshall: Russel Kerr Scholarship, Rose-Hulman $1,250*, Cooney Gilbert Endowment, Rose-Hulman $2500, Rose-Hulman Grant Institute of Technology, $6,896*, Rose-Hulman Merit Scholarship $19,500*, Presidential Scholarship, Valparaiso University, $26,000*, Valpo Fund Alumni Award $960*. He will attend Valparaiso to study engineering and German.
Janae Jensen, daughter of Jonathan and Jeanette, Juneau: Martin Luther College Messenger Scholarship $2,000*. She will attend Martin Luther College to study early childhood and special education.
Kendra Kasper, daughter of Caleb and Sara, Helenville: Voorhees Scholarship, Carroll University $19,000*. She will attend Carroll University to study psychology.
Elijah Knapp, son of Kyle and Juli, Ixonia: Outstanding Academic Achievement Award $2,000, 2 yrs. He will attend University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study biology.
Abel Krauklis, son of Brandon and Jennifer, Lake Mills: WLC Presidential Scholarship $17,500*, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000*, Visit Scholarship $500. He will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study finance.
Lydia Krenke, daughter of Matt and Suzanne, Jefferson: Martin Luther College Witness Scholarship $1,500*. She will attend Martin Luther College to study early childhood and elementary education.
Rachel Mayer, daughter of Dale and Sandra, Fort Atkinson: Martin Luther College Messenger Scholarship $2,000*. She will attend Martin Luther College to study elementary education.
Brynn McDermott, daughter of Frank and Kristi, Poynette: Karate Family Scholarship, Plumer Karate America $1,000. She will attend UW-Oshkosh to study nursing.
Katelyn McGurk, daughter of Damion and Laura Dehnert, Lake Mills and Chris McGurk of Fargo, N. Dak.: Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship $10,000, Martin Luther College Messenger Scholarship $2,000*. She will attend Martin Luther College to study special education and elementary education.
Elise Meier, daughter of William and Cathy, Watertown: WLC Presidential Scholarship $17,500*, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000*, Greenwoods State Bank Continuing Education Scholarship $500. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study cultural anthropology and Spanish.
Logan Pampel, son of Jon and Julie, Johnson Creek: Presidential Scholarship, Gustavus Adolphus College, $28,500*, Chancellor Scholarship, UW-Stout, $3,000* 2 yrs. He will attend Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., to study economics.
Madelyn Plitzuweit, daughter of Tom and Beth, Oconomowoc: MLC Grant Education $900, MLC Messenger Scholarship $2,000*, Ryan J. Zweifel Memorial Scholarship $2,500. She will attend Martin Luther College to study elementary education.
Megan Reinke, daughter of Dave and Kristina, Watertown: Arne Engebretsen Memorial Scholarship $2,000, Soaring Eagle Scholarship, UW LaCrosse, $3,000, Trustee’s Scholarship, Carroll University, $21,000*, Hilger Tradition Award, Carroll University, $500*, Scholar Award, Carroll University, $1,000*, Carthage Highest Honors, $11,000* Carthage Endowed Scholar, $1,500*, Early FAFSA Grant, Carthage College, $500, Carthage Visit Grant, $500*, Robert Todd Grant, Carthage, $500, SouthPort Grant, Carthage, $1,000, WLC Presidential Scholarship, $17,000*, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship, $2,000*, Visit Scholarship, $500, Chancellor's Scholar, UW Whitewater, $2,000*, UWW Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship $1,000, CUW Presidential Scholarship $15,000*, CUW Early FAFSA Filing Grant $1,500, Concordia Grant, $5,299*, Concordia Assistance $1,000*. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to study education and math.
Alex Ryan, son of Jeffery and Christine, Lake Mills: Athletic Scholarship, Valparaiso University, $25,000*, Presidential Scholarship, Valparaiso, $23,000*, Award for Excellence, Valparaiso, $2,000*, Athletic Full Tuition Scholarship, UW-Milwaukee, $9,500*. He will attend Valparaiso University to study business and play D1 baseball.
Carter Schneider, son of Scott and Laura, Jefferson: WLC Collegiate Scholarship. He will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study accounting.
Owen Schoenherr, son of Terry and Lisa, Cottage Grove: Sentry Student Leadership Scholarship, UW Whitewater, $2,500*. He will attend UW-Whitewater to study accounting.
Cole Schuster, son of Thomas and Jessica, Juneau: FFA Alumni, $500, United Cooperative $1,000, Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship $2,250* 3 yrs. He will attend Fox Valley Technical College to study agricultural power equipment.
Emma Statz, daughter of Brian and Jennifer, Helenville: GCU: Faculty Scholarship $2,250, Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $2,000, GCU Priority Registration $200, GCU Select Scholarship $1,500. She will attend Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, to study secondary English education or nursing.
Espen Storlie, son of Justin and Michelle, Lake Mills: Carleton Grant/Scholarship, $58,570. He will attend Carleton College to study political science/international relations.
Molly Sturgill, daughter of Aaron and Linda, Waterloo: CUW Presidential Scholarship $13,000*. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to study graphic design.
Lauren Thiele, daughter of Dan and Teresa, Poynette: Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship $2,250*, Frank & Carol Trestman Scholarship, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities $5,000*, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Scholarship $1,500*. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Carlson School of Management to study finance.
Kirsten Thundercloud, daughter of Josh Thundercloud and Valerie Clark, Jefferson: Dartmouth General Scholarship $10,550*, Trustee Scholarship, Carroll University, $21,000*, WLC Presidential Scholarship $17,000*, WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2,000*, University Honors Program Scholarship, U of Minnesota, $2,000*. She hopes to be accepted into Dartmouth’s gap year program and then pursue a degree in psychology.
Nathan Wagner, son of Mark and Nancy, Roscoe, Ill.: Excellence in Christian Education, Valparaiso University, $2,000*, Scholarships in STEM, WLC $10,000*, WLC Presidential Scholarship $17,000*. He will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study biology.
Amber Wardall, daughter of Shawn and Shannon, Waterloo: Presidential Honor Scholarship, Winona State University $1,500*, WLC Presidential Scholarship $17,000*. She will attend UW- LaCrosse to study education or finance.
Grace Westrate, daughter of Bill and Shela, Lake Mills: Presidential Scholarship, Northwestern College, $16,000*, Undergrad Bridge Scholar Award, Northwestern, $2,500*, Honors Program Scholarship $1,500*. She will attend Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa, to study business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.