Dear Editor,
Unfortunately, there have been an alarming number of political signs stolen from yards in Jefferson County. Therefore, I feel it is timely to reiterate the law on campaign signs. Defacing or stealing political campaign signs is against the law. Under Wisconsin State Statute 943-01, anyone damaging a campaign sign can be prosecuted, and under Wisconsin State Statute 943-20(1), anyone stealing such a sign can be prosecuted. Both of these statutes are Class A misdemeanors. Those arrested can be fined up to $10,000 and sentenced to nine months in jail.
Anyone who witnesses such activity should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 920- 674-7310 or the local police department in the municipality where the act is committed.
The Democratic Party of Jefferson County has employed the use of Home Surveillance Cameras and Trail Cams to monitor signs. We request that everyone be allowed to express their Freedom of Speech regardless of political affiliation.
Steve Bower-Chairman
Democratic Party of Jefferson County
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.