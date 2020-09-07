8/27/20

Citation operating after revocation, warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning expired registration N. Main Street/Oak Street

Mutual aid Watertown PD W. Grant Street

Warning speeding, citation fail to fasten seat belt S. Main & Veterans Lane

Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street & Grove Street

911 Hang up Sandy Beach Road

Warning No parking/Fire hydrant N. Main Street

Disorderly Conduct Water Street

Domestic Battery N. Main Street

All Other Vandalism N. Main Street

Assist Fire Department Pope Street

8/28/20

Warning defective tail light E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Warning Fail to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Check Welfare Tamarack Drive

Check Welfare O'Neil Street

Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Found Property N. Main Street

8/29/20

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

 Mutual Aid Dane County Sheriff Dept. E. Lake Street

 Assist EMS Pope Street

All other Neighbor dispute Water Street

Accident W Tyranena Park Road

Warning unregistered vehicle S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Citation operating without a valid license, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

8/30/20

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Death Investigation E. Tyranena Park Road

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach

Warning license plate cover (obstructed view) CTHV/CTHA

Warning fail to display license plate CTHV/Topeka Drive

Warning speeding Sandy Beach Road

Warning speeding Lake Street/Main Street

Warning improperly maintained high mounted stopping lamp, citation passengers failure to wear seat belt, possession of alcohol underage, possession of THC 89/94E

8/31/20

Warning speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Theft, trespassing E. Lake Street

Warning speeding S. Main Street & Phillips Lane

Fraud E. Lake Street

Citation operate after suspension, suspended registration, warning defective tail light, request criminal complaint, possession of meth, possession of prescription without prescription, all other possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, all other probation hold CTHV/Pine Street

9/1/20

Warning defective head lamp Hwy V/Brewster Drive

Mutual aid Wisconsin State Patrol I94 259WB

Warning defective break light S. Main Street

9/2/20

All other-trespassing Sandy Beach Road

Death investigation Pope Street

