8/27/20
Citation operating after revocation, warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning expired registration N. Main Street/Oak Street
Mutual aid Watertown PD W. Grant Street
Warning speeding, citation fail to fasten seat belt S. Main & Veterans Lane
Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street & Grove Street
911 Hang up Sandy Beach Road
Warning No parking/Fire hydrant N. Main Street
Disorderly Conduct Water Street
Domestic Battery N. Main Street
All Other Vandalism N. Main Street
Assist Fire Department Pope Street
8/28/20
Warning defective tail light E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Warning Fail to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Check Welfare Tamarack Drive
Check Welfare O'Neil Street
Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Found Property N. Main Street
8/29/20
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Mutual Aid Dane County Sheriff Dept. E. Lake Street
Assist EMS Pope Street
All other Neighbor dispute Water Street
Accident W Tyranena Park Road
Warning unregistered vehicle S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Citation operating without a valid license, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
8/30/20
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Death Investigation E. Tyranena Park Road
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach
Warning license plate cover (obstructed view) CTHV/CTHA
Warning fail to display license plate CTHV/Topeka Drive
Warning speeding Sandy Beach Road
Warning speeding Lake Street/Main Street
Warning improperly maintained high mounted stopping lamp, citation passengers failure to wear seat belt, possession of alcohol underage, possession of THC 89/94E
8/31/20
Warning speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Theft, trespassing E. Lake Street
Warning speeding S. Main Street & Phillips Lane
Fraud E. Lake Street
Citation operate after suspension, suspended registration, warning defective tail light, request criminal complaint, possession of meth, possession of prescription without prescription, all other possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, all other probation hold CTHV/Pine Street
9/1/20
Warning defective head lamp Hwy V/Brewster Drive
Mutual aid Wisconsin State Patrol I94 259WB
Warning defective break light S. Main Street
9/2/20
All other-trespassing Sandy Beach Road
Death investigation Pope Street
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.