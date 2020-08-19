8/6/20
Found bicycle S. CP Avenue/American Way
911 Hang up N. Main Street
Assist EMS W. Oak Street
All other complaints Mulberry Street
Written warning: speeding E. Lake Street/S. CP Avenue
8/7/20
Written warning: speeding Main Street
Check welfare Fremont Street
Written warning speeding S. Main Street
Citation operating after suspension, written warning hard to see Plates E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
15 day correction no proof insurance, defective brake lights E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation operating after revocation 2nd, written warning improperly attached plates Hwy V/89
8/8/20
Written warning no headlamps Hwy V/89
Written warning defective headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation operating while suspended 18th, written warning expired registration Hwy V/89
8/9/20
Operating while under the influence (3rd), written warning unlawful U-turn, poss. cocaine, poss. schedule 3 narcotic, felony bail jumping, assist EMS, Truman narcotics Hwy 89/ Hwy V
Receive stolen property confidential
Written warning speeding S. Main Street
Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning improperly attached plates, defective brake light Hwy V/89
Found phone Sandy Beach
8/10/20
Counterfeit bill W. Tyranena Park Road
Dog bite Brown’s Court
11 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation operating while suspended 1st S. Main Street
8/11/20
Assist EMS Oakbrook Drive
Written warning — speed citation — No valid drivers license S. Main & Milton Streets
Accident Madison Street/N. Main Street
Damage to property E. Lake Street
Dog bite Crestview Drive
Improperly parked vehicle Tamarack Drive
Improperly parked vehicle Tamarack Drive
Written warning: fail display registration decal CTHV/Cherokee Path
Written warning: fail to display license plate Main Street/Madison Street
