8/6/20

Found bicycle S. CP Avenue/American Way

911 Hang up N. Main Street

Assist EMS W. Oak Street

All other complaints Mulberry Street

Written warning: speeding E. Lake Street/S. CP Avenue

8/7/20

Written warning: speeding Main Street

Check welfare Fremont Street

Written warning speeding S. Main Street

Citation operating after suspension, written warning hard to see Plates E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

15 day correction no proof insurance, defective brake lights E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation operating after revocation 2nd, written warning improperly attached plates Hwy V/89

8/8/20

Written warning no headlamps Hwy V/89

Written warning defective headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation operating while suspended 18th, written warning expired registration Hwy V/89

8/9/20

Operating while under the influence (3rd), written warning unlawful U-turn, poss. cocaine, poss. schedule 3 narcotic, felony bail jumping, assist EMS, Truman narcotics Hwy 89/ Hwy V

Receive stolen property confidential

Written warning speeding S. Main Street

Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning improperly attached plates, defective brake light Hwy V/89

Found phone Sandy Beach

8/10/20

Counterfeit bill W. Tyranena Park Road

Dog bite Brown’s Court

11 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation operating while suspended 1st S. Main Street

8/11/20

Assist EMS Oakbrook Drive

Written warning — speed citation — No valid drivers license S. Main & Milton Streets

Accident Madison Street/N. Main Street

Damage to property E. Lake Street

Dog bite Crestview Drive

Improperly parked vehicle Tamarack Drive

Improperly parked vehicle Tamarack Drive

Written warning: fail display registration decal CTHV/Cherokee Path

Written warning: fail to display license plate Main Street/Madison Street

