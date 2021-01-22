The Lake Mills Police Department has been utilizing squad car cameras since the mid-2000s and body cameras since about 2012, but with all the advantages the cameras have they create additional work for police officers.
“We added body cameras in about 2012. Every officer and supervisor have their own assigned body camera and it must be turned on at all complaints,” said Mick Selck, Lake Mills Chief of Police. There is also the possibility a camera will be donated to the department for K9 Truman in the future.
Lake Mills Police also have building cameras to contend with.
“All prisoners brought in to the police department are on camera the moment they come into the building until the moment they leave.”
Cameras in the back seats of the squad car are also used.
“It is not uncommon for persons who are very agitated to beat their heads against the window or partition. These cameras help explain any injuries the suspect may claim later where caused by the police.”
On Christmas Eve the department had a person in custody crack the partition on one of the department’s cars after being arrested.
“The squad cars now continuously record while the car is running. This allowing officers and supervisors to go back and look at something that may not have seemed important at the time or something that occurred when the emergency lights were not activated.”
Squad and body camera footage is saved for 120 days, unless a crime is associated with the footage.
The use of camera footage has been a real asset to Lake Mills Police. Selck said officers are able to review video for accurate reporting, quality video reduces court time and citizen complaints against officers are reduced.
“Suspects and defense attorneys are apt to not contest charges when it is very clear on video that they committed the crime or confessed to it,” Selck said. “Recently a person called to state that an officers report was inaccurate in regard to the statement that had been made at the time of the event. When it was explained that it was all on video, the person then retracted their complaint immediately. This happens a couple times a year.”
Though police utilize the video frequently in their work and it aids in convictions there is a downside to the technology.
“It breaks,” Selck said. Officers can forget to turn it on, the battery dies, glitches occur where video won’t load. On a few occasions we have had them fall off while wrestling with a suspect. Recently during an arrest, a suspect slammed his head backwards into the body camera of a deputy assisting Lake Mills. The deputy ended up with several broken ribs.”
The cameras also are expensive and eventually need to be replaced. Time and resources go into fixing, researching and replacing cameras.
For Lake Mills Police one of the biggest downfalls is the time it takes to download and upload videos, burn videos for court and reviewing videos for court. Lake Mills Police spend time reviewing cameras such as doorbell cameras or business surveillance cameras in an area where a crime may have occurred.
“Records request for videos can add a lot of time and expense, redacting sensitive materials such as children or victim information. Although I believe in cameras 100%, the program creates a lot of extra work and expense that did not use to exist,” Selck said. “It is one of many technological burdens that our staff deals with at all levels reducing our patrolling activities. We have the same amount of staff as we did in 1998, but the amount of work in technology and investigations has grown significantly.”
It’s one of Selck’s goals to add an officer to the Lake Mills Police Department before he retires. He hopes his request can be filled by the Lake Mills City Council in next year's budget cycle.
“As the community grows and calls for service increase, more time will be spent with video and technology issues,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.