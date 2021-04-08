Rotary student for the month of April have been selected. From Lake Mills High School are Hannah Link and Henry Ruedebusch and from Lakeside Lutheran is Carter Roekle.
Link enjoys music and performing on stage. She has had the opportunity to be involved in choir, show choir, the fall musical and the spring play throughout high school. She was also involved in many extracurricular activities in high school.
She was a member of the school chorus, show choir, is president of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, manager of the school spirit store, and participated in drama club, fall musical, French club, spring play and is a member of the Tri-M Music Honors Society.
In her free time, she enjoys playing the ukulele and spending time with family and friends.
After high school, she plans to continue her education and major in either business or education.
Ruedebusch enjoys playing soccer and golf. His favorite classes have been shop and math and he is planning on becoming a civil engineer.
He has been a member of the high school golf and soccer teams for four years, was a Link Leader and member of the Junior Optimist. He also participated in the German exchange program, Interact Club, ski club and jazz band.
His community involvement includes the Knickerbocker Festival, and working with the recreation department’s soccer camps.
Ruedenbusch plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Roekle is the son of Dan and Ellie Roekle of Middleton and has a younger sister.
In school he has been involved in National Honor Society, math meets, Operation Go and the STEM Academy, a curriculum that is design-based where rigorous academic concepts are incorporated with real world applications.
Roekle is a member of the Warrior soccer team where he has competitively played for all four years, three of which were on varsity. He was also one of the team's captains his junior and senior years where he helped strengthen his teammates through summer-led practices, and encouraged the team to push through adversity in the season. With the help of the team's hard work and his leadership, the varsity team won the WIAA regional championship his senior year. He is also involved in track, running long distance events.
Roekle has participated in various church activities including volunteering at local food pantries such as Second Harvest and Middleton Outreach Ministries as well as being a part of the Audio Visual team at St. Andrew in Middleton. He also volunteers beyond his local community through his engagement in mission trips all over the country. These places include Fredericksburg, Virginia; Seattle, Washington and Anchorage, Alaska, where he helped run week-long Vacation Bible Camps in their local communities.
Following graduation, Roekle plans to attend Purdue University to major in mechanical engineering. While at the university he hopes to further his knowledge in design and fabrication principles to eventually pursue a career in the manufacturing industry.
Finally, he is very excited to learn more about the Lake Mills Rotary Club and its mission of “Service above Self” in order to make positive contributions in his local community.
