With more teachers and staff members having received their COVID-19 vaccine the Lake Mills Board of Education approved a change to the L-Cat pandemic plan, moving back to quarantining only close contacts at elementary and middle school level instead of full cohorts.
“We’ve not seen evidence of spread due to eating lunch in the classrooms,” said Dr. Tonya Olson. “Only those who are within six feet for 15 minutes or more will have to quarantine.”
This doesn’t include staff members who’ve received both doses of the COVID vaccine. They won’t have to quarantine.
The board approved hiring Tasha Naylor as the director of business services to replace Wendy Brockert, who is retiring. She will start her new position July 1. Naylor is currently the district’s bookkeeper.
Next month the board will vote to approve the hiring of a new elementary school principal to replace Amanda Thompson who will become the district’s new director of teaching and learning.
There were a large number of applicants for the position, Olson said. The administrative team will start phone screenings Friday.
“We wanted to see if we could get this person hired before spring break,” she said. The team plans to have representatives from each grade level at the elementary school on the hiring committee.
“We’re in really good shape and have a lot of candidates to choose from,” she said.
Olson also updated the board on staff member vaccinations.
“By next Wednesday any staff member who wanted a vaccination should have been able to get one.”
Thompson told the board COVID protocols are becoming normal at the elementary school for teachers and students.
“Our mitigation strategies have been working. We have had very few instances here at the elementary school,” she said.
Currently 24 students at elementary school are returning to in person learning at the start of the fourth quarter. There are still 98 virtual students at the elementary level.
“This is the biggest switch we’ve had so far over the course of the school year.”
High School Principal Cale Vogel said COVID protocols at the high school level have been going well with little to no spread within the school.
“We’ve been in a groove. I have to thank the teachers and students for that,” Vogel said. “We’ve done a good job here with the mitigation strategies we have in place.”
At the high school level there are 104 students using a blended learning format, 236 in-person students, five JEDI students and 142 full-time virtual students.
“I think we will see a slight uptick in students coming back face to face,” he said of the fourth quarter.
“Teachers have many more virtual technology skills in their toolbox. We were forced to and that’s going to help us in the future,” Vogel commented.
He also said at times virtual and in-person students are being instructed at the same time in the classroom.
“We were able to provide a lot of clubs, athletics and extracurriculars. It’s not a normal year we’re doing the best we can. Our staff and student and whole high school community is looking forward to normalcy.”
Nate Grundahl, Lake Mills Middle School Assistant Principal said, “This year has been all about relationships with our teachers and kids due to the cohort model.”
Electives were opened up in the third quarter at the middle school as well.
“We’re seeing a little bit more movement of students.”
The school will have 15 students coming back in-person for 4th quarter and has 90 virtual students.
The district is planning a mostly normal Summer school experience with COVID procedures in place. Students will be able to choose four courses to participate in. Registration will open April 5.
“We’re excited to get that ball rolling,” Grundahl said.
In other business the board:
— Approved a school music trip for 2022
— Approved gifts of over $1,800 to the district.
— Approved the early college credit courses for the 2021-22 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.