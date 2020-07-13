7/2/20

Citation: License restriction violation/15 day for operating without insurance and registration S. Main Street/Water Street

911 Hang up Mulberry Street

Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach

7/3/20

Assist EMS W Pine Street

Launch fee violation Mill Pond

All other complaints - vehicle entry E. Lake Park Place

Parking citation#3206 Sandy Beach x10

Crash E. Madison

Crash Hwy V at Mulberry Street

Warning-speeding-expired Registration S. Main Street/Keys

Written warning speeding, Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Written warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Rd

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning-Fail to stop at stop sign W. Madison Street/N. Main Street

7/4/20

Written warning-defective high mount brake light and no proof insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Vehicle lock out Bayfield Court

Parking citations Sandy Beach x29

Citation: Operate without valid license, written warning non-registration k Sandy Beach Road

Citation: Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Parking citation Bartel's Beach x4

Possession of paraphernalia, all other check welfare Hwy 89/ Oasis Lane

Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road Apt. C

911 Hang Up Sandy Beach

Disorderly conduct Industrial Drive/American Way

Felony OWI 4th, written warning: fail to maintain lane, tint, illegible plate Sandy Beach/89

Operating while intoxicated-1st offense,burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer, Truman Search, Truman Narcotics E. Washington Street

7/5/20

Vehicle lock out Shady Pines

Warning - speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning - speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Parking Citations Sandy Beach x10

Citation speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Citation speeding, Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

911 Hang up Washington

7/6/20

Operating after revocation-16th offense I-94 eastbound on ramp

Operator Fail/have passenger seat belt S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

6/27/20 Retail Theft Walgreens

Written warning speed E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Written warning: improper stop, citation: possession of THC Lake/S. Main Street

7/7/20

911 Hang up E. Lake Street

Dog bite Rosewood Avenue

911 Hang up E. Lake Street

Written warning - Speed S. Main & Phillips

7/8/20

Mutual Aid-Town Lake Mills Fort Atkinson Hospital

Identity theft N. Main Street

911 Hang up Lake Mills Market

10-46 keys Bartel's Beach

