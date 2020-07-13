7/2/20
Citation: License restriction violation/15 day for operating without insurance and registration S. Main Street/Water Street
911 Hang up Mulberry Street
Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach
7/3/20
Assist EMS W Pine Street
Launch fee violation Mill Pond
All other complaints - vehicle entry E. Lake Park Place
Parking citation#3206 Sandy Beach x10
Crash E. Madison
Crash Hwy V at Mulberry Street
Warning-speeding-expired Registration S. Main Street/Keys
Written warning speeding, Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Written warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Rd
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning-Fail to stop at stop sign W. Madison Street/N. Main Street
7/4/20
Written warning-defective high mount brake light and no proof insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Vehicle lock out Bayfield Court
Parking citations Sandy Beach x29
Citation: Operate without valid license, written warning non-registration k Sandy Beach Road
Citation: Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Parking citation Bartel's Beach x4
Possession of paraphernalia, all other check welfare Hwy 89/ Oasis Lane
Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road Apt. C
911 Hang Up Sandy Beach
Disorderly conduct Industrial Drive/American Way
Felony OWI 4th, written warning: fail to maintain lane, tint, illegible plate Sandy Beach/89
Operating while intoxicated-1st offense,burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer, Truman Search, Truman Narcotics E. Washington Street
7/5/20
Vehicle lock out Shady Pines
Warning - speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning - speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Parking Citations Sandy Beach x10
Citation speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Citation speeding, Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
911 Hang up Washington
7/6/20
Operating after revocation-16th offense I-94 eastbound on ramp
Operator Fail/have passenger seat belt S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
6/27/20 Retail Theft Walgreens
Written warning speed E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Written warning: improper stop, citation: possession of THC Lake/S. Main Street
7/7/20
911 Hang up E. Lake Street
Dog bite Rosewood Avenue
911 Hang up E. Lake Street
Written warning - Speed S. Main & Phillips
7/8/20
Mutual Aid-Town Lake Mills Fort Atkinson Hospital
Identity theft N. Main Street
911 Hang up Lake Mills Market
10-46 keys Bartel's Beach
