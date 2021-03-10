Event
Buy Now

Springtime flowers are seen. 

 Contributed

Buechel Horticulture Solutions, LLC is hosting a horticulture question and answer session Saturday, March 20 from 1-4 p.m. at the Korth Park Pavilion.

Present some of your outdoor spring challenges to horticulture consultant Tom Buechel. Buechel will offer professional guidance on how to make healthier places, free from pests, diseases and invasive species.

He will also provide information for the upcoming FFA fundraiser that aids in leadership development of Lake Mills students.

Buechel has been in the green industry for more than 25 years and has helped certify nurseries in national and international programs. He also represents Plant Sentry™ as Chief Compliance Officer, a company that prevents the sale of illegal plant sales via e-commerce.

Load comments