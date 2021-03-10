Buechel Horticulture Solutions, LLC is hosting a horticulture question and answer session Saturday, March 20 from 1-4 p.m. at the Korth Park Pavilion.
Present some of your outdoor spring challenges to horticulture consultant Tom Buechel. Buechel will offer professional guidance on how to make healthier places, free from pests, diseases and invasive species.
He will also provide information for the upcoming FFA fundraiser that aids in leadership development of Lake Mills students.
Buechel has been in the green industry for more than 25 years and has helped certify nurseries in national and international programs. He also represents Plant Sentry™ as Chief Compliance Officer, a company that prevents the sale of illegal plant sales via e-commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.