Dear Editor,
Barbara Dittrich's statement following her victory in the Assembly District 38 race is insulting and offensive. She claimed the left tried to steal the election and applauded her win over "socialism and government overreach."
First, the seat does not belong to her so it cannot be stolen from her. Second, I did not vote for her but I am not a socialist nor a big government advocate. I do expect our Assembly to show up and work for their constituents and not collect their $50,000+ annual salary while doing virtually nothing since April while a once in a lifetime pandemic is sweeping our state.
Wisconsin is one of ten states with a full-time legislative body and it has been the least active since states began taking measures to combat the pandemic. So other than gaveling in and gaveling out a couple times and complaining about Governor Evers, what have Dittrich and her cohorts been doing for the past six months? Let's hope they do better going forward.
Paula Renz
Lake Mills
