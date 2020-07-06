A group of about 20 young people who said they were from Milwaukee and were lead by “black, queer, radical, anti-racist women,” marched through Jefferson County Friday, with a visit to protest, without incident, in the county seat. A dozen vehicles accompanied the group as support. The group began its trek in Waukesha and was planning to reach Madison by July 4. This photo captured them in extremely hot temperatures and bright sun between State Highway 18 and Lake Mills on Highway 89. One woman said the group was marching on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement and planned to present Gov. Tony Evers with “a list of demands” upon arrival at the State Capitol.