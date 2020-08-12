Watertown Regional Medical Center recently was named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.
“Being named to the list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals is a great achievement and a credit to our staff,” said Richard Keddington, WRMC’s CEO. “Our goal is to make our community healthier and it starts with a safe, healthy and enjoyable experience in our birthing suites.”
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities stand out for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center was one of fewer than 250 hospitals in the country to receive the prestigious accolade and one of only two in the state of Wisconsin. This distinction for Watertown Regional Medical Center comes on the heels of being named a “Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital” and receiving an “A” safety grade from the Leapfrog Group.
“Our community should be proud of the work being done by the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center,” said Megan Wierschke, Director of Women’s Health Services at WRMC. “The focus on patient satisfaction along with state-of-the-art facilities and world class technology provide a premier healthcare experience right in our own backyard.”
The full list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals appeared in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.
