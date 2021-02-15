The Lake Mills Town Board discussed learning more about salt and brine at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The township is looking ahead to next year’s winter season and snow plowing contract in hopes of getting a three-year contract.
“I think we should include in this request some equipment or research on methods to be presented for a brining program in the Town of Lake Mills,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson.
Jim Heinz, town supervisor said he is not in favor of a brine option for the township at this time.
“I don’t think townships are equipped to manage a brining program. It’s too technical and I don’t see it working,” he said.
John Crump, president of the Rock Lake Improvement Association, discussed a free Zoom training available to the contractors who plow and salt the roads to learn more about the process and best practices.
Crump said many municipalities are able to reduce their salt usage by 30 to 70% after taking the course.
“It’s a matter of getting the operators to learn how to use the equipment properly,” he said.
The township currently uses an 8:1 ratio of sand to salt mix.
“We don’t really have a willing contractor at this time,” Oostdik said. “We should continue to discuss this and put this out for bid in April or May.”
The board voted to create a committee of five citizens and one board member to study the town hall facilities and make recommendations.
The board heard from registered write-in candidate Brian Benisch.
“I just want to be involved in the community and give back to the community. If we all do our share we don’t have to do as much,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting involved in the town board.”
Tom Buechel has also filed to be a formal write in candidate as of Feb. 1.
In other business:
— The board voted to void the invoice to the local ATV club for signage.
“The work was not discussed and agreed upon by the town board,” Heinz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.