Dear Editor,
Wisconsin has had a proud history of protecting our natural resources. In the past, state and national leaders from both parties have recognized the value of its water and other natural resources.
Today, protection of our natural resources is under attack by the Trump administration. The EPA has targeted 100 environmental regulations to be rolled back for the express purpose of empowering commercial exploitation at the expense of our environment. In March, a new EPA rule dramatically weakened the landmark Clean Water Act of 1973. More than 42 million acres of wetlands —about half the country’s total — will no longer be protected.
Wisconsin’s water resources are arguably our most important resource. Wisconsin is facing a variety of threats to our lakes, streams and drinking water from contaminants and invasive species. Climate change has resulted in widespread recurrent flooding.
In Jefferson County and the surrounding area, we live in the midst of wetlands, which act to absorb floodwaters and filter out pollutants before they enter our streams, rivers, lakes and drinking water. We need to demand that wetlands be protected from dumping of pollutants and urban sprawl.
Unfortunately, in the past decade environmental protection and scientific investigation has been under attack by Wisconsin Republicans. The DNR budget and scientific resources have been markedly reduced. State environmental regulations have been weakened. The Republican-led state legislature remains hostile to environmental protection.
As citizens we need to speak out for environmental protection and vote for conservation-minded leadership at the local, state and national level.
John Crump
Lake Mills
