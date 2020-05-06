Strawberry shortcake

Total Time: Prep: 25 min. Bake: 20 min. + cooling
Makes 9 servings
Ingredients
2/3 cup sugar
1/4 cup shortening
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup whole milk
1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
1-1/2 quarts fresh or frozen strawberries, sliced
Directions
In a bowl, cream sugar and shortening. Add egg and vanilla; beat well. Combine dry ingredients and add alternately with milk to the creamed mixture. Spread in a greased 9-in. square baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Cool on wire rack.
Cut into nine servings. Split each serving horizontally and fill with whipped cream and strawberries. Replace top of cake; garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and more berries. Serve immediately.
Test Kitchen tips
Make sure you mix your dry ingredients really well before adding to the wet ingredients. You don't want any pockets of baking powder in your finished cake.
While strawberries are the most classic, you could use blueberries, blackberries or raspberries in this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
1 piece: 231 calories, 7g fat (2g saturated fat), 22mg cholesterol, 188mg sodium, 39g carbohydrate (20g sugars, 2g fiber), 4g protein.
