Amanda Thompson, principal at Lake Mills Elementary School, will step down as principal of Lake Mills Elementary School to become the district's new director of teaching and learning. The transition will take place July 1.

"I’m thrilled to be able to oversee curriculum, professional development, and so much more for the entire school district, and this will allow me to have an even greater impact on the teaching and learning of our students," Thompson said in a letter to parents.

The district has posted for the elementary principal position.

"Over the past 10 years I have seen a transformation of our instructional practices and learning environments, and I have encountered hundreds of wonderful children along the way. This innovative building, caring families, and outstanding staff will always hold a very special place in my heart," Thompson wrote.

