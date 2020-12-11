From Santa visits to adopt-a-family the Lake Mills Optimist Club has grown into an organization that is a service to the community.
Dave Wendt, a founder of the club, spoke at the Lake Mills Rotary meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8, about the program.
“The Optimist Club of Lake Mills started in 1988. The program started off as a Santa visit with a small gift to kids,” Wendt said.
He listed some of the well-known Santa’s over the years, saying the showed up at the homes with a couple elves and a driver.
The Santa visits happened every year until 2001 when the club shifted to the adopt-a-family program to help more kids in need. It’s a similar program to Christmas Neighbors adopt-a-family program, but is exclusively for residents of the Lake Mills Area School District.
The club receives applications from families in need and partners with the Lake Mills Food Pantry and St. Vincent de Paul.
Wendt said the need is very dependent on the economy and they expect this year to be a high need year.
There are bins around the community for people to donate toys for the program. Bins are located at Ace Hardware, Dollar General, Lake Mills Cleaner & Dryers, Lake Mills Market, Lewis Station Winery, Pyramid Event Venue, Rock Lake Activity Center, Ryan’s Auto, The Grist, The Parlor, TT’s Time Out, Tyler Speth Agency, American Family Insurance. New this year people wishing to make a no contact donation may buy something from the Amazon registry at https://www.amazon.com/.../lm-optimists.../20RPNF0L52CLI.
The club disseminates the wish lists among local business and organizations so people can "adopt a family" and buy directly off of their wish list. They also include about a $50 meal basket which will contain both turkey and ham this year.
The Junior Optimist Club wraps the presents and distributes them.
Despite having fundraisers cancelled this year the Optimist Club is in doing good financially because some of their typical projects were cancelled. The club is also known for its involvement with the TriStar Basketball tournament, Easter egg hunt, bike rodeo, sand box fill, Summer reading program at the L.D. Fargo Library, junior fisheree, golf outing, pumpkin decorating, big wheel race and ice skating in the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.