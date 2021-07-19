Tie dye event thanks
Dear Editor,
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills participated in the Annual Art Fair last weekend offering a t-shirt tie dying opportunity. Participants purchased t-shirts and were guided through folding and tying process and then the dying.
A voluntary last step to the wearing of your new piece of art is to take a photo wearing the t-shirt and share the picture with the Arts Alliance by sending photos to lang.susan@gmail.com. Susan will post the photos on our Facebook page for all to enjoy.
The second activity provided Saturday was the “Kindness Wheel.” Participants spun the roulette style wheel, landed on a number and then selected a coordinated act of kindness suggestion. People were asked, armed with their creativity and the suggestion to complete the kindness. The final step is to tell us about the experience on the provided postcard. The postcard can be dropped off at the L.D. Fargo Public Library or the Lake Mills Market. The returned postcards will be on display in those locations for all to read and enjoy.
And the reason I review our weekend activities is to send a resounding thank you to all volunteers that made it happen. From Lyndsey with the Main Street Program running home to grab a neighbors tent, to the city employee that came to turn on the water just in time, to my friend Diane setting up her tent for us to use, to the Kindness Wheel hosts manned by retired firefighter and author Greg Renz and by Police Chief Mick Selck. Acknowledgement is also extended to all of the Arts Alliance members that volunteered time and talent helping with the very messy, art related activity and especially to those that were recruited to help. All graciously gave their time and it is much appreciated. It was a fun day in the sun.
Karen Crosby
Lake Mills