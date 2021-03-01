Dear Editor,
They are the glue that hold our small community together. Teachers and school staff are dedicated, caring, professionals. They are role models for our kids. They represent the power of education. (Public schools represent education and education is the key to an informed, engaged citizenry.) We show our value and advocacy of all our kids by empowering them with education.
Thank you Lake Mills Public Schools.
Donna Gruszynski
Lake Mills
