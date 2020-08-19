Students and families who voiced their concerns both through email and phone calls as well as in-person at the Lake Mills Board of Education meeting Wednesday night were heard. The district will start classes in person and online, for those that chose that option, Sept. 8., despite health department recommendations.
The district’s previous return to school plan approved in July set the threshold for closing schools when there was an 8% positivity rate in Jefferson County. Last Friday, the Jefferson County Health Department reported that the 14-day coronavirus positivity rate average was 7.9 percent. On Tuesday, it had reached 9.7 percent, well over the level at which county health officials were to recommend online education only.
In separate motions the board voted to have elementary school students start school in-person and online in a 3-2 vote with board members Dawn Delaney and Dave Roedl voting against and in another motion approved the in-person and virtual start in a 3-2 vote with board members Rachael Davies and Dawn Delaney voting against for middle and high school students, also starting Sept. 8.
Dr. Tonya Olson clarified for the board and members of the public the Jefferson County Health Department does not have the authority to shut down schools.
“They provide us guidance,” Olson said.
Numerous speakers during public comment mentioned that that the recent spike in positivity rate in Jefferson County can be attributed to a lower number of tests being administered.
“There are more factors to closing school than just the positivity rate,” Olson said. “As the availability of the tests will go up; more people will be tested, and you’ll see a decrease.”
The Jefferson County epidemiologist is recommending postponing the start of school one month, as other schools in the county have done including Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek.
Olson said they’ve spent the summer making the schools as safe as possible for a return to in-person learning.
Class sizes at the elementary school are at 17 or lower.
“We are able to physically distance 17 desks, in each classroom, 6 feet apart,” she said. “We are able to keep the kids at the elementary school in the cohort model.”
Class size at the middle and high school will be larger, but not by much.
“I pressed the county epidemiologist hard and he told me that students age 10 and under have a far lower rate of transmission than any other age level,” Olson said. “I realize the hardship that places on parents when two weeks before the start of the school year to find childcare.”
She said the school is still likely to shut down at any time during the year.
“When I drive home every night I see all the high schoolers and the younger students already together. I see them down at the park, riding bikes together. I know you are all together already.”
Olson said she understands there are teachers who have a higher possibility of infection, but mentioned how the school district’s programs this summer including the playground program and sports training have had no issues.
The county epidemiologist recommended a start of Sept. 8.
“He felt very strongly waiting those four extra days will make a difference.”
Board members were split on the decisions.
“This is an impossible decision,” said Dave Roedl, board clerk. “I felt offering a choice for families in trying to protect our staff with every measure we can provide them to feel safe was the best thing we could do for our children. I fear if we don’t get kids back we would fail our mission statement.”
He said he saw how frustrating it was for his wife to try to teach kids virtually.
“This decision is about these kids and not allowing them to fall behind and not allowing ourselves to fail.”
Amy Litscher said she feels for all the teachers and staff and the students.
“This is not a decision based on fear and science from all the different sources,” she said.
"I think there is a good chance we may have to revisit this again," said Board President Robert Dimperio. "We may have to come back and have these discussions again. There are protocols in place if we have outbreaks...this is the best we have at the moment."
High school students were among those who voiced their concerns about not returning to school in-person. Many also advocated for keeping fall sports in the fall.
“We’ve had our weight room in person for eight weeks,” said Charlie Bender, high school student. “We’ve had no positive cases of COVID. This could be my last chance to play organized football ever.”
The student athletes said they were willing to take whatever precautions were necessary including wearing masks and social distancing.
The board also approved the fall sports schedule to stay in the fall. Other areas schools including Cambridge, Lakeside, Luther Prep and others will be playing fall sports this fall.
