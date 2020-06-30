The County, with input from residents and stakeholders, is working to update two of its long-range planning documents that outline strategies for growth and preservation of our county’s assets and resources. These meetings will offer the public an opportunity to provide input that will be used to inform the future of Jefferson County. The plans will cover the topics of land use; agricultural, natural, and cultural resources; transportation; housing; economic development; community facilities; and intergovernmental cooperation.
Residents are invited to participate in the planning process through both in-person and virtual formats. Each engagement format will cover the same material. A virtual Open House will be held on July 22nd, providing a presentation and question and answer opportunity. This presentation will be recorded and will be available via the project website for viewing. Participants will be provided materials and a survey link to provide feedback. The survey will be available starting on July 22nd. The presentation will be run throughout the two-hour open house, along with a range of activities. Participants are welcome to attend at any point within the meeting. Two in-person open houses will follow the virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 28th and Wednesday, July 29th.
To join the VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE on July 22nd at 5:30 p.m. please use the following link and password or use the phone number to connect via phone.
https://srfconsulting.zoom.us/j/97481530648?pwd=V0hpa1IrV2JSUVpHbWdqUXpIVjBRZz09 Password: 593537
Phone: +1-312-626-6799 Webinar ID: 974 8153 0648 Password: 593537
To join one of the IN-PERSON OPEN HOUSES on July 28th or 29th, come to the County Fair Park between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to participate.
To participate OUTSIDE OF THESE MEETINGS, visit the project website to view the recorded presentation and materials and participate in the survey.
Representatives from Jefferson County and SRF Consulting Group will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.