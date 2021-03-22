After weeks of seeing almost daily increases, the national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 for the last 5 days. Still, Monday's average is the highest price since May 2019 and is more expensive on the week (+2 cents), month (+25 cents) and year (+74 cents).
In Madison the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.64, in Milwaukee $2.61. At the BP in downtown Lake Mills the gas price was $2.55 Monday afternoon.
“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak, but is a positive sign for consumers.”
In its latest weekly reports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows demand decreased from 8.7 million b/d to 8.4 million b/d indicating that Americans are slowly returning to the road, likely due to more schools opening and spring break. Further, supply increased from 231.6 million bbl to 232 million bbl. While still one of the lowest levels of 2021, the increase in supply is promising especially alongside increasing refinery utilization rates, which jumped from 69% to 76%. That is just 7 percentage points away from utilization levels before February’s Texas winter storm.
Further aiding the more modest jumps at the pump in the last week is the lower price of crude oil. Crude averaged around $63/bbl, down $2/bbl from the previous week’s average of $65/bbl.
In the week ahead, motorists can expect fluctuation at the pump. However, large jumps are not likely for the majority of consumers.
