Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 2, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
A relatively dry and cool week made conditions more comfortable for livestock and outdoor workers. Daytime highs ranged from the 70s to low 90s and overnight lows fell into the upper 40s in northern Wisconsin.
Skies were predominantly clear through the week but scattered showers provided moisture in some areas. This made it an excellent week for combining small grains and drying hay. Corn and soybeans were developing ears and pods. Reporters noted crop on shallow and sandy soils in some areas were beginning to look dry.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 2% very short, 14% short, 78% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 11% short, 81% adequate and 7% surplus.
Corn silking was 84%, 16 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn at dough stage was 19%, 11 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Corn condition was rated 81% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 89%, 24 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods was 63%, 16 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 83% good to excellent statewide, down 1 point from last week.
Oats coloring was 95%, 24 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. Oats harvested was 34%, a week ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average. Oat condition was rated 82% good to excellent statewide, down 2 points from last week.
Potato harvest was reported as 7% complete, 4 days ahead of last year but 3 days behind the average. Potato condition was rated 92% good to excellent statewide, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat harvested for grain was 62%, a week ahead of last year and a day ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 78% good to excellent statewide, down 1 point from last week.
Second cutting of alfalfa was reported as 93% complete, 9 days ahead of last year and equal to the average. Third cutting of alfalfa was reported as 38% complete, 8 days ahead of last year but a day behind the average. All hay condition was reported 80% good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 71% good to excellent statewide, down 8 percentage points from last week.
