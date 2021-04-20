Even though underage drinking continues to decline, alcohol is still the most commonly used drug among youth. 33% of high school students in Jefferson County reported using alcohol according to the last school survey. There are many physical, social and emotional consequences of underage drinking. Underage drinking can impact brain development for those under age 25, mental health such as depression and suicide, and risk-taking behaviors. 90% of underage drinking is binge drinking.
How do youth get access to alcohol? By asking for it. Older friends, siblings, and parents supply youth with alcohol. Parents can serve as role models, set boundaries, and have honest conversations with their children about alcohol use. The Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition recently partnered with the Department of Health Services on a podcast about Small Talks, the campaign to prevent underage drinking (listen here on Spotify). This effort encourages adults to have short, casual conversations with their children frequently, starting at age 8 on the dangers of drinking alcohol before the age of 21. (dhs.wisconsin.gov/small-talks)
Youth can also buy alcohol from retail outlets that are not consistently checking ID. In an effort to find out how well retailers are checking ID, the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition will be conducting Alcohol Purchase Surveys this month, which involves sending in a younger-looking person to attempt to buy alcohol. The Alcohol Purchase Survey results will enable the coalition to provide feedback to businesses about the importance of checking ID to prevent youth access to alcohol.
For more information about Alcohol Awareness Month activities, contact Emi Reiner at: emir@jeffersoncountywi.gov
