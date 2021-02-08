Dear Editor,
Make sure you vote in the Spring primary Feb. 16. There are many non-partisan local races on the ballot as well including the statewide office in the Department of Public Instruction which controls K12 education and about 10% of our state budget.
Do you know what any of the 900 employees that draw a paycheck there do all day besides encourage programs like “white privilege?" I suggest we all call the State Legislative Audit Committee and ask for an audit of DPI so we can find out what all these employees do or do not do, which is improve our public education system!
Don Pridemore
Watertown
