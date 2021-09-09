8/26/2021

Warning-speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Road x2

Harassment E. Grant Street

Written warning — Speed Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Check Welfare Phillips

8/27/2021

Alarm E. Grant Street

Written warning — Defective brake light Water Street & S. Madison Street

Check Welfare Kwik Trip

Written Warning: Fail to Display Plate S. Main Street

Written Warning: Expired Registration 89/CTH V

911 hang up Lakeside Lutheran

Written Warning: Tint, Unregistered Vehicle, No Front Plate, Citation: Possession Of THC CTHV/89

8/28/2021

Out of Control Juvenile/voluntary ED East Lake Park Place

Mutual Aid JESO Phillips Lane

Assist EMS E. Washington Street

Parking citation Sandy Beach x2

Parking Warning Sandy Beach x5

Possession of Prescription Medication Tamarack Drive

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

Written Warning Speeding N. Ferry Drive/Dodge Court

Written Warning — Unregistered Vehicle Pinnacle Drive

Check Welfare Oak Street/E. Lake Street

EMS Assist Hill Top Terrace

Written Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps/Unmaintained Exhaust S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

8/29/2021

Warning — Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Cit. — Speeding, Suspended registration S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

911 Hang Up Topel Street

Citation — Operating While Suspended/Warning — Expired Vehicle Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89

911 Hang Up Sandy Beach

Warning — Operate Without Valid Motorcycle License, No Plates, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning — Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/Cherokee Path

Check Welfare Tamarack Drive

Emergency Detention W. Grant Street

Parking Ticket 1958 Sandy Beach

8/30/2021

Warning-fail to yield to pedestrian N. Main at Oak Street

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspension N. CP Avenue/Owen Street

Check Welfare W. Grant Street

Warning — Speeding, Illegible License Plate S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning — Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street

Citation — Operating While Suspended/Warning — Expired Vehicle Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance, Driving Without a License Hwy V./ Hwy 89

8/31/2021

Written warning — Parked 10ft Fire Hydrant N. Main Street

Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Citation Speeding S. Ferry Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Fingerprints Water Street

Dog At Large Tamarack Drive

Written Warning: Defective Break light, Expired Registration, All Other Warrant/All other report, Truman Narcotics 89/Prospect

Assist Fire Prairie Avenue

9/1/2021

Written warning: Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Drive

Citation — Possession of paraphernalia Brookstone Park

Municipal citation-disorderly conduct with motor vehicle Catlin Drive/S. Main Street

Written Warning Speeding S. CP Avenue/American Way

Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Crestview Lane/Brookstone Drive

Assist Fire 500 S. CP Avenue

Identity Theft Water Street

Disorderly Conduct Mulberry Street

All Other Report: Harassment Water Street

