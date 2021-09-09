8/26/2021
Warning-speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Road x2
Harassment E. Grant Street
Written warning — Speed Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Check Welfare Phillips
8/27/2021
Alarm E. Grant Street
Written warning — Defective brake light Water Street & S. Madison Street
Check Welfare Kwik Trip
Written Warning: Fail to Display Plate S. Main Street
Written Warning: Expired Registration 89/CTH V
911 hang up Lakeside Lutheran
Written Warning: Tint, Unregistered Vehicle, No Front Plate, Citation: Possession Of THC CTHV/89
8/28/2021
Out of Control Juvenile/voluntary ED East Lake Park Place
Mutual Aid JESO Phillips Lane
Assist EMS E. Washington Street
Parking citation Sandy Beach x2
Parking Warning Sandy Beach x5
Possession of Prescription Medication Tamarack Drive
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
Written Warning Speeding N. Ferry Drive/Dodge Court
Written Warning — Unregistered Vehicle Pinnacle Drive
Check Welfare Oak Street/E. Lake Street
EMS Assist Hill Top Terrace
Written Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps/Unmaintained Exhaust S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
8/29/2021
Warning — Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Cit. — Speeding, Suspended registration S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
911 Hang Up Topel Street
Citation — Operating While Suspended/Warning — Expired Vehicle Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89
911 Hang Up Sandy Beach
Warning — Operate Without Valid Motorcycle License, No Plates, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning — Defective Head Lamp Hwy V/Cherokee Path
Check Welfare Tamarack Drive
Emergency Detention W. Grant Street
Parking Ticket 1958 Sandy Beach
8/30/2021
Warning-fail to yield to pedestrian N. Main at Oak Street
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspension N. CP Avenue/Owen Street
Check Welfare W. Grant Street
Warning — Speeding, Illegible License Plate S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning — Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street
Citation — Operating While Suspended/Warning — Expired Vehicle Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance, Driving Without a License Hwy V./ Hwy 89
8/31/2021
Written warning — Parked 10ft Fire Hydrant N. Main Street
Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Citation Speeding S. Ferry Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Fingerprints Water Street
Dog At Large Tamarack Drive
Written Warning: Defective Break light, Expired Registration, All Other Warrant/All other report, Truman Narcotics 89/Prospect
Assist Fire Prairie Avenue
9/1/2021
Written warning: Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Drive
Citation — Possession of paraphernalia Brookstone Park
Municipal citation-disorderly conduct with motor vehicle Catlin Drive/S. Main Street
Written Warning Speeding S. CP Avenue/American Way
Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Crestview Lane/Brookstone Drive
Assist Fire 500 S. CP Avenue
Identity Theft Water Street
Disorderly Conduct Mulberry Street
All Other Report: Harassment Water Street