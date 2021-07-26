The Lake Mills City Council directed the city manager to create a request for proposals (RFP) for food options at Sandy Beach at a meeting July 20. The council approved an amended motion that included an emphasis on the family friendly nature emphasizing the history of Lake Mills.
“We’re going to sit down and try to write a request for proposal and ask people to provide us with ideas to provide food service at that site,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “We tried to leave the request for proposal as open as possible so we could do research. We will bring the requests for proposal back and it will either be approved or modified at the council level.”
“We don’t have all the answers at this point, and it would be nice to see what’s out there,” said Greg Waters, council president.
“The motion tries to incorporate every possible concept that would be out there,” Wilke said. “It could be a city owned building; it could be a privately-owned building on city property. What we were trying to do is to do enough research and talk to enough people to make it open enough so we allow the people who do this type of work to give us the best proposal possible.”
During public comment Jim Noga, president of the Sandy Beach Mobile Home Park Homeowners Association said, “We are very much in favor of a restaurant on the beach. We would like to keep it as family friendly as possible. We all miss the Sand Bar and miss the ambiance of having a dinner and looking over the lake and not being inundated with boats, loud music, jet skis and those types of things.”
“I think the current motion as drafted is too broad,” said Catherine Bishop, council member. “My concern is without setting some parameters on what the RFP should include is that there will be too much information there’s too much time this will take.”
Some of the parameters she proposed included the city manager giving the council a draft of the RFP by the second meeting in September, submitters should be in the restaurant business, have a plan for a building and be willing to enter into a long term lease and to take into account the history and family atmosphere of the area.
“I think maybe it might be one step ahead. I would like to hear the different ideas and be able to review all the available options,” Waters said.
Wilke said it might be unrealistic for him to finish an RFP in only a few months.
“The last RFP took me 10 months. I’m thinking at least six months. There are so many things that are going on at the same time. It also depends on how complicated it gets. I’ve never done a food one, so I have no idea where to start. We can do an engineering RFP, but this is going to be more complicated than that.”
He went on to say even with restrictions on the motion there are still many options to consider. A referendum for the city to build a restaurant could push out the project up to three years, Wilke commented.
The motion for Bishop’s amendment failed 4-1. Bishop made another motion to amend emphasizing the history and family nature of a potential restaurant. That amended motion passed 5-0.
The council recognized Rob Goetz for his 24 years of service to the city as the Facilities and Grounds Director, upon his retirement.
“We all appreciated working with Rob. He’s been around a long time and he’s brought a lot of professionalism to the department. He got things done and that’s the most important thing in a department head,” said Steve Wilke.
Rob Goetz said, “Twenty-four years flew by here. I remember coming with my two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. It’s been enjoyable working for the City of Lake Mills. The city is outstanding, and the staff is dedicated, intelligent and motivated.”
In other business the council:
— Approved the Rock Lake Cemetery Plat, which was tabled.
— Accepted the donation by the Lake Mills Community Foundation for a story walk at Wallace Park.
— Amended the 2021 budget to include the donations fund.
— Accepted American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds are from the federal government and distributed through the state.
“We received $626,000 worth of funds,” Wilke said. “At the next meeting we will discuss budget line items and how to spend them over the next four years.”
The city has only received half of the payment with the rest coming next year.