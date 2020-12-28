The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce has selected the Brandel family as the 2020 citizens of the year. Tracy and Matt Brandel along with their children, Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin, opened a sunflower farm they called Brandel’s Blooms in honor of the kids’ grandmother, who is battling cancer.
The half-acre sunflower field brought joy to the community during a difficult year and raised money for the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition.
“We decided to do this because our grandma has cancer and her favorite flower is a sunflower,” Justin, the youngest of the siblings, told the Leader in August. “We wanted to do something for her, so we made the sunflower field.”
The siblings hand sowed each seed and did all the weeding and watering. Most importantly they learned some things they will do differently next year.
The kids designed a Facebook page and welcomed families to the farm, also offering a petting zoo.
The family hopes to expand their operation next season.
“There are so many deserving people in the community. We are truly humbled,” Tracy told the Leader.
Tracy, who is also a 4H leader, and a member of the FFA Alumni, among other volunteer opportunities, also organized the sign fundraiser for the Lake Mills FFA this fall. She delivered over 100 signs, with her children putting up the seed money for the signs totaling $1,200.
“Brandel’s Blooms was a bright spot to so many people during this difficult year,” said Amy Phillips, Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce director. “We are inspired by this family, and their kindness and generosity. Please congratulate them and look for Brandel’s Bloom to expand next year.”
